$529.78 Million in Sales Expected for Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) will post sales of $529.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Heico’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $532.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $524.00 million. Heico posted sales of $476.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Heico will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heico.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $532.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.67 million. Heico had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.58%. Heico’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Heico from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Heico in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Heico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Heico from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Heico by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Heico by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Heico by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Heico by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Heico by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heico stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.31. 362,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,255. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.38 and its 200-day moving average is $124.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 66.47, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.60. Heico has a 52 week low of $71.47 and a 52 week high of $147.93.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

