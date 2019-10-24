$451.34 Million in Sales Expected for Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) will announce $451.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $458.28 million and the lowest is $445.40 million. Surgery Partners reported sales of $443.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Surgery Partners.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $445.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $408.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.34.

In other news, COO Jason Eric Evans bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $148,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 111,655 shares in the company, valued at $664,347.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $635,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,001,000. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 933,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 188,585 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 544,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 80,775 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgery Partners (SGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.