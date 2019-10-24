4,260 Shares in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Bought by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $1,538,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1,203.4% during the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 181,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,662,000 after buying an additional 167,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $1,605,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director William M. Rue sold 7,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $605,203.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 337,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,227,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $72.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $56.22 and a 1-year high of $81.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.60.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $708.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.83 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.