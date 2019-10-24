$20.78 Billion in Sales Expected for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) will report $20.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.82 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.74 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR posted sales of $24.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will report full-year sales of $79.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.20 billion to $82.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $78.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.06 billion to $92.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.38. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.35 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on PBR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.20) on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

PBR opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 29.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 276,948 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the second quarter worth $864,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the second quarter worth $1,975,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 4.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 370,510 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

