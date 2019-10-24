$2.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) will report sales of $2.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hertz Global’s earnings. Hertz Global posted sales of $2.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hertz Global will report full-year sales of $9.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.84 billion to $9.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.15 billion to $10.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hertz Global.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.52. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 11.04% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Hertz Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 target price on Hertz Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 target price on Hertz Global and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

Shares of HTZ traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,540,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,678. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -81.53 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52. Hertz Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTZ. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the first quarter worth about $684,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 17,779 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 519,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 104,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

