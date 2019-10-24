$2.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) will announce sales of $2.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.55 billion and the highest is $2.59 billion. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year sales of $12.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.07 billion to $12.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $12.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FOX.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.52.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $33.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average is $35.20. FOX has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.64.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth $2,751,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth $4,902,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth $526,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FOX (FOXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.