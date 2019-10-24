$2.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) will report earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.37. S&P Global reported earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $9.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $9.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 341.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $246.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.85.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total value of $1,374,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.46, for a total transaction of $256,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,418 shares of company stock worth $5,666,549 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.43. The firm has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $156.68 and a fifty-two week high of $269.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&P Global (SPGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.