180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 352 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 48,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.35.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.28. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $66.04. The stock has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

