180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,789 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 31.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 10,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.2% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 6.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.82.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $110.06 on Thursday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $111.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.94 and its 200-day moving average is $99.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.71.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $507,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

