180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 36,570 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the period.

NYSE ETG opened at $16.47 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

