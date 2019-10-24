180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 133.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 319.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 19.4% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 24,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $44.57 on Thursday. Cimarex Energy Co has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.38). Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $546.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XEC shares. SunTrust Banks set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

