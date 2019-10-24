180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,349 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $113.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.59 and a 52-week high of $114.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.04 and its 200 day moving average is $110.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

