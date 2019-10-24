$175.30 Million in Sales Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) to post $175.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $175.60 million and the lowest is $175.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $158.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $748.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $744.00 million to $752.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $827.20 million, with estimates ranging from $815.40 million to $839.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $212.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

HLX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 2.80. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93.

In other news, CFO Erik Staffeldt sold 17,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $161,756.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy K. Quinn sold 12,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $121,445.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,784.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 45,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 52,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

