16,800 Shares in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the second quarter worth about $310,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Photronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in Photronics by 6.9% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,245,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 79,927 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 38.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 129,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price target on Photronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,583. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $28,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,843 shares of company stock valued at $711,981 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $11.48 on Thursday. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $791.58 million, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $138.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

