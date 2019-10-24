15,466 Shares in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Purchased by Cognios Capital LLC

Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in PPL during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL opened at $33.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.69. PPL Corp has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.75%.

PPL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie raised PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price objective on PPL and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.41.

In other news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 21,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $679,300.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,206.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 215,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $7,095,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

