$15.45 Million in Sales Expected for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) to post sales of $15.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.69 million and the highest is $16.16 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit posted sales of $17.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will report full year sales of $61.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.16 million to $62.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $68.50 million, with estimates ranging from $67.16 million to $69.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit alerts:

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 193.25% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million.

LMRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMRK. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 6,721.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 922,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 908,876 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 411.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 90,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 72,426 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 15.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMRK opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $18.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.56 million, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.