13,702 Shares in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Star Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Star Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Star Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Star Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Star Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Star Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE SGU opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63. Star Group LP has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.38 million during the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 1.73%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.