1,222 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 98,716 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,325,000 after purchasing an additional 135,497 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,862,000. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $256.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.64 and a 200-day moving average of $260.18. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $302.05.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $820.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. MKM Partners set a $265.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.68.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

