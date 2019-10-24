11,011 Shares in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its position in Colony Capital by 17.8% during the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Colony Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 143,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Colony Capital by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 128,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Colony Capital by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Colony Capital by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLNY opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22. Colony Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $6.28.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.45 million. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 36.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. Colony Capital’s payout ratio is 70.97%.

In related news, Director Raymond C. Mikulich acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,583.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

CLNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on shares of Colony Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

