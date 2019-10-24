$1.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) will post sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. Fortive reported sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year sales of $7.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $7.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Fortive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,435,332.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Fortive by 342.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.34. 1,497,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Fortive has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $89.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average of $76.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.15%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

