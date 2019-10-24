$1.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) will report $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PS Business Parks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the lowest is $1.72. PS Business Parks posted earnings per share of $1.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PS Business Parks will report full-year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $6.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PS Business Parks.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised PS Business Parks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total value of $325,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,173,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,353,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 557,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,888,000 after purchasing an additional 60,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,838,000 after purchasing an additional 47,621 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,996,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,670,000 after purchasing an additional 118,606 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $180.63 on Thursday. PS Business Parks has a fifty-two week low of $124.39 and a fifty-two week high of $192.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.20.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Earnings History and Estimates for PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB)

