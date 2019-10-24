$1.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Analysts expect ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.66. ICU Medical posted earnings per share of $1.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year earnings of $7.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $7.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.47 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICUI. ValuEngine upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James set a $185.00 target price on ICU Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

NASDAQ:ICUI traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.33. 170,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,987. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.93. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $148.89 and a 1 year high of $266.75.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 373 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $57,251.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,519.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 3,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $462,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,451 shares of company stock valued at $862,736. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,634,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 21,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 64.8% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 54,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after buying an additional 21,242 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 52.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

