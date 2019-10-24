$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) to announce $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BEST’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.36 billion. BEST reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that BEST will report full-year sales of $5.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BEST.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BEST from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE:BEST traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.21. 1,063,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,708. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BEST has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in BEST during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in BEST during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BEST during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,130,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BEST during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,196,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in BEST during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

