$1.11 EPS Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will report $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $0.95. AutoNation posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. AutoNation’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. TheStreet raised shares of AutoNation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Sunday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 71,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $3,736,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Marc G. Cannon sold 18,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $950,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,017 shares of company stock valued at $9,655,765. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.86. 578,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,414. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average is $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.06. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

