$1.00 EPS Expected for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) to announce $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.02. International Paper reported earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

IP has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens set a $50.00 target price on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $1,909,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,195.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,012,139.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,083.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at $9,150,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at $121,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in International Paper by 0.7% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 307,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in International Paper by 21.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 181,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 32,333 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in International Paper by 23.5% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,544,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,370. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.62. International Paper has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

