$0.95 EPS Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Jack in the Box reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

JACK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.55.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $83.97 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $70.77 and a 52 week high of $93.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28.

In other news, Director David Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $181,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,667.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,552 shares in the company, valued at $16,610,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,080 shares of company stock worth $3,614,820. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 64,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,556,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

