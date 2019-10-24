$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.76. Kirby reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.04 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Kirby’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEX. Stephens raised shares of Kirby from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.13.

In other news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $57,125.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,982.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 9,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $711,009.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,508 shares of company stock worth $2,115,023. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Kirby by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 27.2% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 626 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kirby by 32.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 823 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Kirby by 10.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KEX traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,749. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $60.63 and a fifty-two week high of $86.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.00.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

