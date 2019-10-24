$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.19 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of BMRC traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.40. 228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.97. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $45.13. The company has a market cap of $599.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, EVP Peter Pelham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $329,315. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 127,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,943,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9,137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 27,412 shares during the period. 45.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

