-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) to report ($0.60) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MeiraGTx’s earnings. MeiraGTx posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MeiraGTx will report full year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.18). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MeiraGTx.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on MeiraGTx in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

In other news, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 425,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,978.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MeiraGTx by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,230,000 after buying an additional 224,052 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MeiraGTx by 2,008.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 163,050 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in MeiraGTx by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,537,000 after buying an additional 126,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MeiraGTx by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 57,167 shares in the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGTX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,455. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23. MeiraGTx has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The company has a market cap of $483.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.11.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

