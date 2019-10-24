-$0.48 EPS Expected for XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) will announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). XOMA reported earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. XOMA had a negative net margin of 72.20% and a negative return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million.

XOMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on shares of XOMA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $84,084.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,032.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 3,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $84,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,111 shares of company stock valued at $278,486 in the last ninety days. 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,479,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in XOMA by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 270,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 43,019 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in XOMA during the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in XOMA during the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in XOMA by 2,151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 22,828 shares during the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOMA stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 47,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. XOMA has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $156.66 million, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.79.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

