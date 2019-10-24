$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.22. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of HOG stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,144,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $43.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 27.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 273,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after buying an additional 59,091 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 24.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 8.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 16,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 17.4% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

