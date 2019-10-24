$0.15 EPS Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Wheaton Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $189.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

WPM stock opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of -0.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 318.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

