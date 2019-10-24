-$0.15 EPS Expected for Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings. Appian posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Appian.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $66.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.44 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 80.44% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

APPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $41.00 target price on Appian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Appian from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

Appian stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.68. 591,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,107. Appian has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $62.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.53.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 48,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $1,956,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,955.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 375,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $20,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 648,984 shares of company stock worth $34,693,120. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,535,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Appian by 17.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 927,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after acquiring an additional 136,205 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Appian in the second quarter valued at about $1,533,000. 35.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Appian (APPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.