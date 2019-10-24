$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) will announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.06. Zendesk posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zendesk.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $194.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.47 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a negative net margin of 23.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zendesk from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Compass Point began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $98.00 price target on Zendesk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.99.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,052,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average of $82.47. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $94.89.

In related news, SVP John Geschke sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $446,139.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,731.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $269,835.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at $6,579,222.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,648 shares of company stock worth $19,617,694 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.