$0.04 EPS Expected for Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Moneygram International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Moneygram International posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Moneygram International will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Moneygram International.

Get Moneygram International alerts:

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $323.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.31 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Moneygram International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moneygram International from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Moneygram International stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.08. 1,481,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,395. Moneygram International has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $256.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the second quarter valued at about $520,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moneygram International (MGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moneygram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneygram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.