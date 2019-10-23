ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331,863 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 11,937.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 180,854 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 67,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Shares of KYN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.34. The company had a trading volume of 20,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,473. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.02. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $17.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%.

In related news, Director Albert L. Richey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,245.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

