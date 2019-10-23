ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total transaction of $474,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,284.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catelan Leanne bought 50,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,358 shares of company stock worth $13,423,309. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.21. 32,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,565. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.67. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.77 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $202.00 target price on shares of Ecolab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.14.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

