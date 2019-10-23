ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,382,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,894 shares during the period. Interpublic Group of Companies accounts for about 2.3% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $29,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. CWM LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 39,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.37. The company had a trading volume of 151,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,038. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $24.68.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

In other news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 44,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,021,995.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 431,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $9,961,189.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

