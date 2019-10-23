ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,632 shares during the period. Celgene accounts for approximately 1.6% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $20,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CELG. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Celgene in the third quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celgene by 212.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Celgene in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celgene in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celgene in the second quarter worth $40,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Celgene news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $1,114,185.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,957.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELG stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $104.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,979. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Celgene Co. has a 12-month low of $58.59 and a 12-month high of $107.41. The company has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.68.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CELG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Sunday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Celgene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

