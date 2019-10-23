Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,517 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,552. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.41 and a 200 day moving average of $149.26. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.70. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $164.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.61 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 14,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $2,241,454.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,443.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $324,687.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,060,334.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,670 shares of company stock valued at $10,384,924. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.