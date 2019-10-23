Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,424 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 182.9% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $31.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,537,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,408,120. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Nomura set a $37.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 8,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $281,249.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 10,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $330,309.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,368.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,717,405 shares of company stock worth $55,408,542 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

