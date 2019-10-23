Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $8.15 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,186 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 7,691 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $29,059.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at $28,119,005.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,823 shares of company stock worth $1,169,337 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.15. 960,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,441. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average is $63.78. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 20.52%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.