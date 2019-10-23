Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.24 Million Stock Holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,215 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in JD.Com by 1.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in JD.Com by 13.0% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 122,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in JD.Com during the second quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in JD.Com by 200.9% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in JD.Com by 42.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 175,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,752,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,208,090. The company has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,024.33 and a beta of 1.31. JD.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $32.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average is $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. JD.Com had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $150.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on JD.Com in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on JD.Com from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.70.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

