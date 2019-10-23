Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.53. 1,439,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $107.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.55.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.55 million. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.53.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 6,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $407,510.92. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $2,466,375.00.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

