Zipper (ZIP) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Zipper has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Zipper has a market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zipper token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, DigiFinex, FCoin and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00035966 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00001137 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001733 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 134.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000278 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 76.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Zipper Profile

Zipper is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo . Zipper’s official website is zipper.io

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDCM, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

