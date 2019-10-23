ZeuxCoin Price Hits $0.0153 on Top Exchanges (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One ZeuxCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $108,170.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00042556 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007647 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $457.49 or 0.06092807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000420 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000275 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00044111 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

