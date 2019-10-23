Zetacoin (ZET) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5,550.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Zetacoin has a market cap of $118,443.00 and $5,550.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Cryptopia, YoBit and Novaexchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,485.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.02 or 0.02744647 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00679556 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00021438 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000420 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,463,936 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CoinEgg, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

