Zephyr Minerals (CVE:ZFR) Shares Down 1.9%

Zephyr Minerals Limited (CVE:ZFR) shares were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, approximately 6,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 22,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 million and a P/E ratio of -22.08.

About Zephyr Minerals (CVE:ZFR)

Zephyr Minerals Ltd., through its subsidiary, Zephyr Gold USA Ltd., engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It focuses on its 100% owned Dawson Gold Project and Green Mountain Property located in Colorado. The company's total land package includes approximately 129 hectares covering 135 unpatented lode claims and 9 patented lode claims.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Zephyr Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zephyr Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.