Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 128 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 28.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 67,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 456,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,913,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 107.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 442,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,333,000 after buying an additional 229,535 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 485.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,257,000 after buying an additional 94,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other news, Director George Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $1,291,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,162.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Walter Lynch sold 6,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $876,694.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,413,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,065. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.60.

NYSE AWK traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.60. 15,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,450. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.65 and its 200-day moving average is $116.68. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $85.89 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.09.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.