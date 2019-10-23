Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $540,638.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,839,246.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Judson Bergman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,062,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,395,184.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,290,093 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

ENV traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $60.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,486. Envestnet Inc has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $73.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.07.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $227.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

